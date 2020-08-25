PlayStation Wants To Hire People To Play Video Games For A Living

As a Localisation Tester, you will be making sure the audio and text in a video game are correct. You will need to have native level knowledge for the required language (grammar, spelling, and punctuation) and good attention to detail to find and provide corrections for errors. Occasionally, you will translate text for a video game or marketing.

Do you have a passion for languages and games? Do you enjoy finding linguistic mistakes in video games? Would you like to be part of an international team whose work has impact on players around the world? Then we would love to hear from you!