PlayStation Wants To Hire People To Play Video Games For A Living
Now, we all have our own idea of what our dream job would be – and this could be just that for many people.
PlayStation is currently hiring for people to play video games for a living, and while a salary hasn’t been specified, I’m sure the gaming giant will still receive an influx of applicants.
Known as a ‘localisation tester’, the person needs to be a passionate gamer, have good knowledge of computer games across multiple platforms, have a working knowledge of the MS Office package as well as a basic understanding of the development cycle and constraint.
But what’s the catch, I hear you ask? Well, you have to be fluent in either Portuguese, Russian or Arabic to be able to apply. Oh, and you need to be based in Liverpool too.
The role description reads:
As a Localisation Tester, you will be making sure the audio and text in a video game are correct. You will need to have native level knowledge for the required language (grammar, spelling, and punctuation) and good attention to detail to find and provide corrections for errors. Occasionally, you will translate text for a video game or marketing.
Do you have a passion for languages and games? Do you enjoy finding linguistic mistakes in video games? Would you like to be part of an international team whose work has impact on players around the world? Then we would love to hear from you!
The hours of work are 37.5 hours per week, working 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday.
If you fit the bill, get applying!
