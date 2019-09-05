Pokemon Sword & Shield Shows Off The Most British Pokemon Of All Time

Nintendo

If you weren’t already aware, the upcoming Pokemon Sword & Shield games for Nintendo Switch are set in the Galar region, a place heavily inspired by the UK. This is starting to manifest itself in a number of hilarious ways.

During last night’s Nintendo Direct, we were treated to a look at a string of new Pokemon coming to the latest games in the storied franchise. As tends to be the case with these newer games in the series, the new Pokemon are, by and large, reflective of the region they inhabit.

We’ve already seen happy little sheep, birds in suits of armour, and one Pokemon that appears to made out of strawberries and cream which presumably gets passed around like a bong during Galar’s equivalent of Wimbledon.

The latest Pokemon to be announced during the Direct is perhaps the most British Pokemon that’s ever been though, and I can already see the poor thing getting hate from people who think the designs of these cartoon animals made for kids are getting too outlandish.

Look at the picture below, and drink in Polteageist in all its glory. That’s right, it’s a ghost Pokemon made out of black tea that lives in a tea pot. Wow. The official description claims “it’s said to have a very distinct aroma and flavor,” in case you were wondering.

It gets better though. “It will only allow a Trainer it trusts to sample its tea, although drinking too much can lead to indigestion.” That’s right kids, Polteageist is literally made out of tea, but is wiling to let you drink its… essence. Pokemon has lost its damn mind, and I love it.

Twitter is, as I’m sure you can imagine, already losing its mind over the addition of this tea monster. Will it evolve into a milky breakfast tea at some point, I wonder? Or perhaps a soothing chamomile? I can’t wait to find out.

While Polteageist understandably dominated the Pokemon news, we were also treated to a string of other new features for Sword & Shield, including a wonderfully in-depth looking character customisation system, the ability to camp and play with your Pokemon, and best of all; the chance to cook up various curry dishes and compile them in something called a… currydex.

@NintendoAmerica this is the most British pokemon I've ever seen — Troy Ayling (@troy_ayling) September 4, 2019

Pokemon Sword & Shield hit Nintendo Switch on November 15, where you’ll be able to camp, cook curry, and catch monsters made out of living tea until your heart’s content.

