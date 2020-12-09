unilad
Advert

Pokemon Yellow Fans Discover Hidden Easter Egg More Than 20 Years Later

by : Cameron Frew on : 09 Dec 2020 16:28
Pokemon Yellow Fans Discover Hidden Easter Egg More Than 20 Years LaterPokemon Yellow Fans Discover Hidden Easter Egg More Than 20 Years LaterNintendo/ethandobbs/Twitter

More than 20 years after its release, Pokémon Yellow fans have discovered a hidden Easter egg.

Developers are clever when it comes to hiding things in games. It might be a small panel in a wall, a door you wouldn’t otherwise go through, or a specific combination of actions that you could easily miss if you’re not considering looking for secrets.

Advert

In the case of Pokémon Yellow, released back in 1998 for the Game Boy, it’s a simple case of utilising game mechanics in a way nobody else had thought of… until now.

Twitter user @ethandobbs shared a clip of the Easter egg in action, writing, ‘Did you know? In Pokémon Yellow, Pikachu can briefly light up a cave after learning Thunderbolt or Thunder!’

The video shows the gamer entering a cave, before altering Pikachu’s moves so it can learn Thunder. Having done so, instead of having to use Flash HM to light up the environment, Pikachu briefly illuminates the area on its own.

Advert

The clip has been viewed nearly 220,000 times, with many players surprised they had never seen this ability before.

One user wrote, ‘This would have been great knowing 22 years ago when I got lost in this stupid ass cave…’ Another user wrote, ‘This is like this first did you know that I’ve not actually known. Good job! Neat they put a small touch in the game.’

A third wrote, ‘A shame a good game design like that went unnoticed. I hope future Pokémon games have interesting bits like that also.’ A fourth wrote, ‘Pokémon Yellow is the best Pokémon game and it’s still proving that true decades later.’

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Mara Gomez Becomes First Transgender Woman To Play Professional Football
Sport

Mara Gomez Becomes First Transgender Woman To Play Professional Football

Man Walks 450km To Cool Off After Arguing With Wife
Life

Man Walks 450km To Cool Off After Arguing With Wife

William Shakespeare Becomes Second Person To Get Covid Vaccine
Health

William Shakespeare Becomes Second Person To Get Covid Vaccine

Alfred Molina Confirmed To Return As Doctor Octopus In Spider-Man 3
Film and TV

Alfred Molina Confirmed To Return As Doctor Octopus In Spider-Man 3

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Gaming, Game Boy, Now, Pokemon

Credits

Dobbs/Twitter

  1. Dobbs/Twitter

    @ethandobbs

 