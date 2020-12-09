Pokemon Yellow Fans Discover Hidden Easter Egg More Than 20 Years Later Nintendo/ethandobbs/Twitter

More than 20 years after its release, Pokémon Yellow fans have discovered a hidden Easter egg.

Developers are clever when it comes to hiding things in games. It might be a small panel in a wall, a door you wouldn’t otherwise go through, or a specific combination of actions that you could easily miss if you’re not considering looking for secrets.

In the case of Pokémon Yellow, released back in 1998 for the Game Boy, it’s a simple case of utilising game mechanics in a way nobody else had thought of… until now.

Twitter user @ethandobbs shared a clip of the Easter egg in action, writing, ‘Did you know? In Pokémon Yellow, Pikachu can briefly light up a cave after learning Thunderbolt or Thunder!’

The video shows the gamer entering a cave, before altering Pikachu’s moves so it can learn Thunder. Having done so, instead of having to use Flash HM to light up the environment, Pikachu briefly illuminates the area on its own.

The clip has been viewed nearly 220,000 times, with many players surprised they had never seen this ability before.

One user wrote, ‘This would have been great knowing 22 years ago when I got lost in this stupid ass cave…’ Another user wrote, ‘This is like this first did you know that I’ve not actually known. Good job! Neat they put a small touch in the game.’

A third wrote, ‘A shame a good game design like that went unnoticed. I hope future Pokémon games have interesting bits like that also.’ A fourth wrote, ‘Pokémon Yellow is the best Pokémon game and it’s still proving that true decades later.’

