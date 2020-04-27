Pope Simulator Will Let You Live The Papal Life Of His Holiness Ultimate Games S.A.

Ever wondered what it would be like to be the Pope?

No, neither had I until I wrote that sentence. But, thinking about it, standing on a balcony in front of thousands, riding around in that specially designed car with the bullet-proof glass, meeting anyone and everyone and drinking ‘the real holy water’ whenever you want… might not be too bad a life really.

Well, now some wonderful developers have gifted us with the simulation we never knew we needed; Pope Simulator, so we can live our best papal life in virtual reality and test the holy waters before signing up for the real thing, presumably.

Check out the trailer for the game here:

Thanks to games publisher Ultimate Games S.A., soon we’ll all be able to experience life in the Vatican.

As the description for the simulator reads: ‘Realistic simulator of the Pope – face the problems of the modern world from the point of view of the head of the Church. Make decisions that will weigh on the fate of humanity, convert and support the crowds. Plan the church’s strategic actions through faithful envoys. Manage your travels around the globe. Fight for peace.’

All jokes aside, the level of detail in the game is commendable, with highly realistic visuals and a tonne of research obviously having gone into it. As Gamebyte points out, features in the game include ‘Persuasion’, ‘Knowledge’ and ‘Sacrifice’, and when your own energy levels are down, you can pray ‘to summarize your accomplishments on a given day and to recover for more actions.’

Mateusz Zawadzki, CEO of Ultimate Games S.A., said: ‘The works on the game art are at a very early preliminary stage and the first trailer has been released for illustrative purposes. However, Pope Simulator is certainly a unique project demonstrating a serious approach to the subject.’

There’s no release date just yet, thought Steam states the game is ‘coming soon’. Better start practising your Hail Marys.