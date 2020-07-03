Popular Twitch Streamer Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein Dies Aged 31
Byron Bernstein, a popular Twitch streamer who went by the name ‘Reckful’ on the platform, has passed away aged 31.
The gamer was best known for streaming World of Warcraft on Twitch, where he had racked up more than 936,000 dedicated followers.
Byron’s brother, Gary, was one of the first to confirm his death, writing on Twitter: ‘My baby brother Byron @reckful is gone. RIP. He left in a similar way as my older brother Guy. I’ve no siblings left.’
Gary asked his brother’s friends and followers to share any pictures or stories they may have of the beloved gamer.
Blue Madrigal, Byron’s ex-girlfriend also confirmed Byron’s death on social media.
Tributes have been pouring in online following the news of Byron’s death, with heartfelt posts coming from both the official Twitch and World of Warcraft accounts.
In a statement, Twitch wrote:
We’re devastated to hear of Bryon’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and community.
He was a streaming pioneer and helped propel the whole industry forward. The communities he cultivated in the games he played were forever changed by his relentless pursuit of excellence.
Byron was someone who talked about his struggles to help make room for others to do the same. As we process this loss, we have to recognise that the stigma around mental health and treatment often prevents people from seeking and getting the help they need.
If you’re struggling or know someone who is, there are many organisations and people who want to help.
World of Warcraft’s statement described Byron as ‘one of the most memorable WoW players of all time’, adding the team was ‘greatly saddened’ to hear about his death and extending their condolences to his friends, family and fans.
In honour of the hours Byron spent playing the game, World of Warcraft players have been paying their respects to the streamer inside the game, with eSports consultant Rod Breslau sharing pictures of memorials being held ‘across multiple servers and locations.’
As well as streaming on Twitch, Byron had been working as a developer on his own video game Everland, which was set to be released later this year.
Our thoughts are with Byron’s family, friends and fans at this time. Rest in peace.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
