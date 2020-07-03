Popular Twitch Streamer Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein Dies Aged 31

We’re devastated to hear of Bryon’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and community.

He was a streaming pioneer and helped propel the whole industry forward. The communities he cultivated in the games he played were forever changed by his relentless pursuit of excellence.

Byron was someone who talked about his struggles to help make room for others to do the same. As we process this loss, we have to recognise that the stigma around mental health and treatment often prevents people from seeking and getting the help they need.

If you’re struggling or know someone who is, there are many organisations and people who want to help.