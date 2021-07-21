Pro Evolution Soccer Has Been Canned After 25 Years And Replaced With New Free-To-Play Game

Konami

Konami has announced that its Pro Evolution Soccer games will be replaced with a new series called eFootball.

Football games always tend to be a commercial success for companies, but Konami has decided to leave its beloved Pro Evolution Soccer game behind.

Instead, the publisher and developer will pursue a digital-only and free-to-play game called eFootball. The new game intends to be cross-play, although mobile and PC gamers will not be able to play against each other. It will also utilise a new custom-built Unreal Engine 4, rather than the Fox engine, to replicate the appearances of some of the biggest football stars.

Series producer Seitaro Kimura explained to IGN that eFootball is aiming to take a ‘platform’ approach with regular updates, rather than annual releases that were seen with Pro Evo. The updates for the title that will see rosters change are also going to be reportedly free.

The game is scheduled to go live later this year.