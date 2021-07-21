unilad
Advert

Pro Evolution Soccer Has Been Canned After 25 Years And Replaced With New Free-To-Play Game

by : Daniel Richardson on : 21 Jul 2021 11:32
Pro Evolution Soccer Has Been Canned After 25 Years And Replaced With New Free-To-Play GameKonami

Konami has announced that its Pro Evolution Soccer games will be replaced with a new series called eFootball.

Football games always tend to be a commercial success for companies, but Konami has decided to leave its beloved Pro Evolution Soccer game behind.

Advert

Instead, the publisher and developer will pursue a digital-only and free-to-play game called eFootball. The new game intends to be cross-play, although mobile and PC gamers will not be able to play against each other. It will also utilise a new custom-built Unreal Engine 4, rather than the Fox engine, to replicate the appearances of some of the biggest football stars.

Series producer Seitaro Kimura explained to IGN that eFootball is aiming to take a ‘platform’ approach with regular updates, rather than annual releases that were seen with Pro Evo. The updates for the title that will see rosters change are also going to be reportedly free.

The game is scheduled to go live later this year.

More to follow…

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Jeff Bezos Launches Into Space
News

Jeff Bezos Launches Into Space

Calls Grow To Arrest Boris Johnson Following New Leaked Messages
News

Calls Grow To Arrest Boris Johnson Following New Leaked Messages

Jeff Bezos Petition To Deny Him Re-Entry To Earth Nears 200k Signatures On Launch Day
News

Jeff Bezos Petition To Deny Him Re-Entry To Earth Nears 200k Signatures On Launch Day

Madeleine McCann Search Granted Massive Financial Boost In Bid To Solve Investigation
News

Madeleine McCann Search Granted Massive Financial Boost In Bid To Solve Investigation

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. These included the likes of The Hook, WhatCulture and Game Rant. Eventually, Dan found a home for his journalism at UNILAD.

Topics: Gaming, Konami, no-article-matching

 