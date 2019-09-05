Pro Fortnite Player Tfue Uses Racial Slur On Stream, Swiftly Deletes Video

Epic Games/Tfue/Twitch

Pro Fortnite player and popular Twitch streamer Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney, a has been called out for once again using a racial slur while on stream, leaving many to wonder if or how Twitch will respond.

Tenney, who has nearly seven million followers on Twitch and is apparently the second most-most followed account, was streaming Minecraft on his channel when he said “you guys fucking killed all the villagers, man. Y’all motherfuckers killed them n*****. You can suck my pee-pee, man.”

He has since deleted the video in question, The Verge reports.

Tenney previously received two bans on Twitch, including one 30-day ban for using a racial slur back in 2018 and another temporary ban because of an unspecified “toxic” conversation, the details of which remain unclear to this day.

The streamer was also once suspended from Fortnite by Epic for account-selling, and has mostly recently found himself embroiled in a legal dispute with FaZe clan over an “oppressive, onerous, and one-sided” contract.

It’s important to remember that Twitch has a “three strikes” rule for streamers, with the third strike typically resulting in an “indefinite suspension”, according to the company’s community guidelines, which state “after two strikes, the next violation will result in an indefinite suspension, but some severe violations will result in an indefinite suspension on the first violation.”

Such strikes can be invoked by producing “any content or activity that promotes, encourages, or facilitates discrimination, denigration, objectification, harassment, or violence based on the following characteristics,” which include “race, ethnicity, or national origin.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Twitch will take action over the matter, or whether the streaming giant will remain silent and let it be. The act of using a racial slur in itself hasn’t always been enough to warrant a strike, as Ninja once proved when he used a racial slur while rapping on stream, causing Twitch to confirm that intent matters.

