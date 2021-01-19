PS5 Scalpers Brag It ‘Gets Easier Every Time’ After Buying 2,000 More Consoles

PA Images/Sony

While many PlayStation fans continue to try and get their hands on the latest console, scalpers have been caught bragging about how buying them in bulk ‘gets easier every time’.

Following months of anticipation, the PS5 was fully released last year on November 19 to the delight of many excited gamers. Unfortunately, the hype was so huge that masses of fans were unable to get their hands on the console, with their efforts resulting only in the dreaded words: ‘Out of stock’.

Knowing that the PS5 was so desirable, scalpers used their resources to order dozens of the devices in order to sell them for above market price.

PlayStation 5 Sony

Scalpers often use bots and other software to determine the most in-demand items of the moment before working together in groups to get their hands on as many of the items as possible. They find ways to jump online queues to ensure their bids are successful and ultimately leave genuine customers with little hope of securing a purchase.

Though most people would agree the schemes are unfair, Carnage, a ‘UK/EU dedicated toy and miscellaneous collectibles bot’, was all too happy to brag about its achievements on Twitter.

The post came after UK retailer GAME restocked with a limited supply of PlayStation 5 units; a supply that sold out within minutes.

Carnage claimed to have secured thousands of PS5s from GAME’s restock alone, writing:

Over 2,000 Checkouts successfully logged for today’s GAME restock on the PS5.. Just keeps getting easier every time.

Carnage brags about buying PS5s Carnage/Twitter

Following the post, Carnage set its Twitter account to private, preventing anyone who doesn’t follow them from seeing the tweet.

Scalpers have been known to sell PS5s for as much as £7,000, with one reseller making more than $40,000 in less than a week as desperate gamers forked out to get their hands on the consoles.

Twitter users were quick to slam Carnage for buying up so many of the consoles, with many tagging GAME’s customer support services in the hopes the retailer would be able to take action against the scalpers.

One frustrated social media user wrote:

that scalper group carnage are boasting how they bought over 2,000 ps5’s from GAME. Wthh man, this is not fair at all.

The UK government made moves to take action against scalpers after MPs called for bots like Carnage to be banned, though the process is still in its early days.

Hopefully everyone still waiting to secure a PS5 will have more success in the coming months.

