PS5 Will Have Six New Features Making It Completely ‘Future Proof’
It won’t be long until we finally get our paws on the PlayStation 5, and it looks like it’s been designed with longevity in mind.
Speaking at CES 2020, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s President and CEO, Jim Ryan, confirmed there will be six ‘key’ features gamers can expect from the hotly anticipated console.
These features will apparently be far more than just a passing gimmick, ensuring the PS5 can fend off rival competitors for some time to come. Indeed, Ryan has boldly described the new tech as being ‘future proof’.
Although some of the most distinguishing features of the PS5 are being kept strictly hush-hush, we now know a little more about how this console with differ from its predecessors.
The PS5 will include a high-speed SSD, 3D audio, ultra HD Blu-ray and hardware-based ray tracing, as well as a new DualShock controller featuring haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, Hypebeast reports.
Ryan reportedly told CES 2020 attendees:
With that foundation, PlayStation 5 will inspire developers to create expansive worlds with new gameplay experiences that are more immersive than ever before in how they look, sound, and feel.
Ryan added:
Our promise to the 100 million-strong PlayStation community is to offer the biggest and best in content. And to deliver unique experiences to gamers with unprecedented speed.
There’s much more to share about PlayStation 5 in the months ahead, and we look forward to revealing more details, including the content that will showcase the platform and the future of gaming.
Community is the bedrock of how we grow our company and it’s why our brand is so beloved. It’s that promise that the PlayStation brand was built on 25 years ago, and we will continue our mission to bring that to players all around the world.
As of yet, we don’t have a solid idea of what the PS5 will actually look like. However, back in August LetsGoDigital designed a series of product renders based upon patent sketches they had obtained.
These designs give an idea about the PS5’s shape, button inputs, and cooling vents, with a a leaked photo having since confirmed the patent sketches to be of the PS5 dev kit. However, it’s likely the finished product will look a little different by the time it’s hooked up to your telly.
The Sony PlayStation 5 is set to be released at some point during the 2020 holiday season. An ideal gift for your favourite gamer if you’re feeling particularly generous.
If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Gaming, PlayStation, PlayStation 5, PS5, Sony