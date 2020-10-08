Rambo Is Coming To Mortal Kombat 11 NetherRealm Studios

The latest video game in the Mortal Kombat series will feature action star Sly Stallone, aka John Rambo, in their roster.

Anyone familiar with the beat ’em up gaming franchise will know, just like Street Fighter and Smash Bros., there are a number of different fighting characters to pick from when looking to beat the living daylights out of your opponent.

Mortal Kombat 11, developed by NetherRealm Studios, came out in March this year and is published by Warner Bros., and now they’ve proudly announced the Rambo fighter and some other fan faves.

Watch the gruesome action here:

The grizzly new trailer showcases the latest DLC pack that has dropped online, introducing us to the newest additions at the game in the form of Mileena, Rain, and Rambo himself.

The three newbies will be added on November 17, which will please fans after the characters had been rumoured to be on their way for some time.

They will join the likes of the Joker, Spawn, Sheeva, Fujin, Robocop, and the Terminator as DLC fodder, offering players even more choice of characters to annihilate your mates with.

NetherRealm Studios

Even though these are the only officially-named additions for now, it’s possible they could throw in more somewhere down the line. The likelihood is there will be another DLC pack in 2021, which will no doubt respond to the sort of names fans want to see added.

In addition to the existing game and add-ons, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – an updated version of the game complete with DLC packs and for Next Gen consoles – will come out on November 17, too.

The game is confirmed to have crossplay functionality, meaning you can play the game on your PlayStation 4 against a friend on their PlayStation 5, or any current or Next Gen Xbox machines.