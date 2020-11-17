Real-Life Hero Buys PS5 For Gaming Buddy Of 15 Years ghost_knight1121/Reddit/Sony

Two pals had been gaming together for 15 years, but when one couldn’t get a PS5, the other stepped in.

Sometimes, you just want to escape into another world on your own. Perhaps you want to swing around a snowy New York in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, or maybe you’d like to wander the vast plains of America’s wild west in Red Dead Redemption 2.

However, other times you want to have a proper laugh with your friends. That’s the beauty of gaming, it allows you to do both. However, upon realising he may not get to experience Sony’s next-gen console alongside his best bud, one legend took action.

The first pre-order window for the PS5 was notoriously tight. It came and went in a flash, with stock selling out in a matter of minutes and only a small amount of consoles available since.

Reddit user ghost_knight1121 managed to secure his pre-order. Unfortunately, his friend wasn’t so lucky. After 15 years of gaming together, it was a sad state of affairs.

He wrote, ‘Been gaming with this dude for 15 years. Since Rainbow Six Vegas on 360. I have some good gaming memories with him. He tried but couldn’t get one.’

However, this man wouldn’t let it stand. He added, ‘Little did he know I was able to get him one. Looking forward to playing another generation with him.’

He also shared a photo of him and his buddy holding the PS5, both smiling away (one of them is wearing a face mask, but you have to assume he’s delighted).

Not all heroes wear capes.