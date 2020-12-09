Real Life Nuketown From Call Of Duty Turned Into Airsoft And Paintball Arena Activision/UNILAD

Nuketown is a classic Call of Duty map, and it has made a return in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with a dystopian twist.

For those who still remember the classic map, they can still fight there – only this time, it’s for real. When Nuketown first appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops 10 years ago, it was a hit with fans thanks to its small but engaging level design.

While the Call of Duty series has seen great maps come and go, those who still want to experience the joys of Nuketown can do so in real life. Paintball Explosion opened its very own Nuketown in 2013 and has been going strong ever since.

Based in Chicago, the paintball or airsoft arena seems to be the perfect place for players to get a taste of a real-world experience of Call of Duty. Fans of Call of Duty would likely enjoy seeing the map recreated, and footage of players at the experience suggests the map is just as fun in real life.

With Nuketown 84 coming out alongside Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, it may be an ideal time to update this area with a new coat of paint just like the latest Call of Duty game. Nonetheless, it seems that the classic map is still entertaining plenty of fans.

Nuketown map HK Army/YouTube

While the player who was taking the video didn’t seem to manage to shoot any opponents, few would argue that this doesn’t look like a great replica map. Fortunately, those who want to try it simply need to book out the area. However, if you’re not in Ilinois, getting to Paintball Explosion will be difficult and it may be easier to boot up the old games.