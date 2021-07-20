Red Dead 2 Gamer Captures Footage Hunting Racist Players Dressed As Ku Klux Klan

Rockstar/@umbrellaboy/TikTok

A TikTok content creator has shown how he’s dealing with racist players on the popular game Red Dead Online.

Like most of Rockstar Games’ titles, Red Dead Redemption 2 has found a dedicated fan base. However, some are using the customisation available on the online element of the western RPG to dress up as members of the Ku Klux Klan.

The white supremacist movement is known for lynchings, arson, murders and tar-and-featherings with racial motivations. On the back of this, TikTok creator Yuhboi, @umbrellaboy has started hunting down players who dress up like the group.

The video shows Yuhboi impressively taking down someone dressed as a white supremacist with a nice combo. The video quickly gained over 3 million likes on TikTok, and there is now a series that shows the player taking down those dressed in all white.

At the moment, 5 separate videos showcase the player’s skill at taking down people posing as the white supremacist group. It also looks like more videos are on the way.



The TikTok creator has seen his following quickly grow, with many praising his actions. One person wrote ‘Jesus loves you,’ while others tried to defend wearing all white in-game. People were quick to mock these people, with someone noting ”hE jUst LikEs tHe cOlor’ yall embarrassing [crying laughing emoji].’

Perhaps the comment that summarises the action of the TikToker best is ‘If the hat is pointy and white, it is on sight.’

Those who have defended their outfit choices may now look over their shoulders while playing Red Dead Online. Just in case Yuhboi is coming for them.