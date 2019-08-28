Red Dead Redemption Getting Gorgeous PC Remaster Thanks To Modder

Rockstar Games/GamingDamned

Since the rumours of the official Red Dead Redemption remaster turned out to be completely bogus, and we patiently await some kind of news regarding RDR2 coming to PC, it has once again fallen to modders to give the people what they want.

As spotted by PC Gamer, Red Dead Redemption: Damned Enhancement Project is the (currently unfinished) work of modder GamingDamned, though they’re looking for other modders to round out the team and help move the project along a little quicker.

Check out the reveal trailer below.

Here’s how GamingDamned describes the ambitious project:

Red Dead Redemption: Damned Enhancement Project is a direct modification of a Xenia/RPCS3 (X360) (PS3) versions of the game Red Dead Redemption, running on x64 Windows PC platforms with redefined graphical elements in high quality, including but not limited to; textures, UI/UX menu elements, in-game HUD, draw optimizations, shader and model updates, Alpha/Beta Stuff and many more.

There are already some impressive and noticeable improvements in the above trailer, but given that it’s still very early days for the project, I can’t wait to see where this remaster goes in the coming months. It sounds like there are some exciting plans afoot.

The V1 version of the mod is scheduled to drop in December this year, and will feature enhancements to various weather effects such as clouds and fogs, and will also make some tweaks to to lighting. V2 doesn’t currently have a release date, but the intention at that point is to switch the focus to character models and textures.

GamingDamned also intends to introduce ray tracing at some point, which would be an insane undertaking for just one modder. Hopefully our intrepid programmer can assemble the team he needs to make this Red Dead Redemption remaster a reality because, let’s face it, we ain’t getting an official version anytime soon – if ever.

My only real concern about going back to play the original Red Dead Redemption would be the complete lack of references to Arthur Morgan. The rumours regarding the official remaster suggested that we’d be getting new dialogue that mentioned the star of RDR2, but if that was ever something GamingDamned planned to include, it’d be a long way off.

