Red Dead Redemption Lead Writer Is Leaving Rockstar Games
The man who brought gamers Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto is leaving Rockstar Games.
Dan Houser co-founded Rockstar in 1998 as a subsidiary of American video game publisher Take-Two Interactive, but after more than 20 years with the company he is set to leave on March 11.
The video game producer worked as a writer on numerous Grand Theft Auto (GTA) games, as well as head writer on Max Payne 3, Bully and Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2. He also worked as a voice actor on some of the company’s projects.
Houser initially took a step back with an ‘extended break’ that began in Spring last year, following the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 in November 2018.
Take-Two Interactive released a statement announcing Houser’s official departure, which read:
After an extended break… Dan Houser, Vice President, Creative at Rockstar Games, will be leaving the company.
We are extremely grateful for his contributions. Rockstar Games has built some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans and an incredibly talented team, which remains focused on current and future projects.
Houser’s brother Sam, who he founded Rockstar Games alongside, will stay on as company president.
A spokesperson from Rockstar Games confirmed Sam’s position to IGN, saying:
Sam Houser’s role with Rockstar Games, which he founded in 1998, remains unchanged. Sam and the team remain focused on current and future projects.
The news comes amid speculation about the release of GTA VI; a game shrouded in mystery. There’s been no confirmation it’s even in development, but gamers are holding out hope.
The fifth instalment of the series was released in 2013, and in 2018 Houser told GQ it could be difficult to create a new game amid the current political and social climate.
He commented:
It’s really unclear what we would even do with it, let alone how upset people would get with whatever we did.
Both intense liberal progression and intense conservatism are both very militant, and very angry.
As the current state of GTA VI is unknown, it’s unclear whether Houser will have had any input in its creation. If the game is in the early stages, his imminent departure may mean it will go ahead without his contributions.
One thing’s for sure; Houser’s departure will leave a big hole in the gaming world.
