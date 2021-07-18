Regular People Are Making Serious Money Playing A Cute Video Game In The Philippines

Sky Mavis

A Pokémon-like video game is helping regular people rake in money through its pay-to-earn format.

The NFT pet game Axie Infinity has boomed over the last few months, so much so that it is now earning more protocol revenue than cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Bitcoin.

The game attracts almost half a million daily active users, an estimated 60% of which are from the Philippines, with players needing to buy a minimum of three Axies – the game’s characters – to form a team.

According to Trust Wallet, players who can’t afford to pay for the characters can try their luck in scholarship programmes. Once the teams are ready and raring to go, players can earn an in-game item called an SLP (Small Love Potion), through daily quests, adventure games and arena games.

SLPs can be sold via secondary markets such as Binance, and through dedication to the game some players have managed to earn more than minimum wage.

One player, named Kael, earned his income from a food business in the Philippines before having to close it down due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort to keep money coming in, Kael began playing Axie Infinity and was able to earn back his initial capital within a couple of weeks, as well as being able to pay the bills and buy food for his family.

Another player, Ijon, initially gave up playing Axie to train as a butcher in Japan in an effort to provide for his children, CoinDesk reports.

However, Ijon quit his traineeship after barely a year upon realising he had earned more in three months of playing Axie – renting his Axie NFTs out to other players and trading cryptocurrency – than he would have made working three years full time as an Overseas Filipino Worker.

Though the game is already popular, the fact it is still in the Alpha stage, with more features to come, suggests the number of people attempting to earn good money through the game will continue to grow.