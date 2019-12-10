Resident Evil 3 Remake Confirmed By Sony

Capcom

It’s official: get ready to face Nemesis again, as a remake of Resident Evil 3 is on the way.

The first two games in the legendary zombie series have received glimmering remakes over the past few years, so it was only a matter of time before we returned to Raccoon City, and it’s now been confirmed – Capcom is giving the 20-year-old classic a do-over.

The remake was actually leaked via a Playstation Store listing earlier this month. However, the first official trailer for Resident Evil 3 debuted today, December 10, at Sony’s State of Play presentation, confirming its existence for the fans.

Check out the trailer for Resident Evil 3 below:

For those unfamiliar with the Resident Evil series, the third entry has one of the most relentless villains in all of gaming: Nemesis. If you played Resident Evil 2 and thought Tyrant was bad, you have no idea what’s coming.

Capcom

As per Playstation.Blog, the synopsis for Resident Evil 3 reads:

Taking place a few months after the original Resident Evil ends, Resident Evil 3 takes place both before and after the events of Resident Evil 2. While Leon and Claire’s stories occur after the city has already been infected for some time, Jill’s story provides a new perspective. Starting with the early days of the outbreak, you’ll follow Jill’s fight for survival as the population of the once-lively metropolis turns into hordes of undead.

Resident Evil 3 will be released on April 3, 2020, only on PS4.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]