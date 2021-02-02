Resident Evil Developers Confirm Height Of Lady Dimitrescu And People Are Going Crazy Capcom

Lady Dimitrescu, aka Resident Evil’s tall vampire lady, has been the talk of the town recently, with many people begging the question of just how tall she really is.

Thankfully, developer Capcom has been kind enough to answer that burning question, and recently revealed the iconic Resident Evil character’s true, impressive height.

Advert 10

Questions surfaced about Lady Dimitrescu following the release of Resident Evil Village’s trailer last moth.

Check it out here:

Tomonori Takano, Resident Evil Village’s art director, confirmed the news today, February 2, in a statement shared via Resident Evil’s official Twitter page.

Advert 10

Takano said, ‘I wanted to use this opportunity to publicly reflect on the outpouring of positivity we’ve received from the fans on our last announcement. As a representative of the development team, thank you to all the fans who follow us.’

Addressing Lady Dimitrescu, he continued:

Most recently, Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters have received a fair amount of attention, far more than we anticipated. It’s great that they’re able to take the spotlight as icons Resident Evil Village. Lady Dimitrescu, especially, has received much fanfare both domestically and overseas, which has made all of us in the development team extremely happy.

Advert 10

He went on to confirm that, including her hat and heels, Lady Dimitrescu stands at 9ft 6in, or 2.9m, tall.

Advert 10

Takano finished the statement expressing his excitement for Resident Evil fans meeting the game’s ‘bewitching, vampiric characters’ when they enter Castle Dimitrescu, home of Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters.

Resident Evil Village is released May 7, 2021.