unilad
Advert

Resident Evil Developers Confirm Height Of Lady Dimitrescu And People Are Going Crazy

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 02 Feb 2021 11:51
Resident Evil Developers Confirm Height Of Lady Dimitrescu And People Are Going CrazyResident Evil Developers Confirm Height Of Lady Dimitrescu And People Are Going CrazyCapcom

Lady Dimitrescu, aka Resident Evil’s tall vampire lady, has been the talk of the town recently, with many people begging the question of just how tall she really is.

Thankfully, developer Capcom has been kind enough to answer that burning question, and recently revealed the iconic Resident Evil character’s true, impressive height.

Advert

Questions surfaced about Lady Dimitrescu following the release of Resident Evil Village’s trailer last moth.

Check it out here:

Tomonori Takano, Resident Evil Village’s art director, confirmed the news today, February 2, in a statement shared via Resident Evil’s official Twitter page.

Advert

Takano said, ‘I wanted to use this opportunity to publicly reflect on the outpouring of positivity we’ve received from the fans on our last announcement. As a representative of the development team, thank you to all the fans who follow us.’

Addressing Lady Dimitrescu, he continued:

Most recently, Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters have received a fair amount of attention, far more than we anticipated. It’s great that they’re able to take the spotlight as icons Resident Evil Village. Lady Dimitrescu, especially, has received much fanfare both domestically and overseas, which has made all of us in the development team extremely happy.

Advert

He went on to confirm that, including her hat and heels, Lady Dimitrescu stands at 9ft 6in, or 2.9m, tall.

Advert

Takano finished the statement expressing his excitement for Resident Evil fans meeting the game’s ‘bewitching, vampiric characters’ when they enter Castle Dimitrescu, home of Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters.

Resident Evil Village is released May 7, 2021. 

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Dustin Diamond, Star Of Saved By The Bell, Dies Aged 44
Celebrity

Dustin Diamond, Star Of Saved By The Bell, Dies Aged 44

Elon Musk Says Human Trial Of Neuralink Brain Chip Could Begin This Year
Technology

Elon Musk Says Human Trial Of Neuralink Brain Chip Could Begin This Year

Oregon Becomes First State To Decriminalise Possession Of Small Amounts Of All Drugs
News

Oregon Becomes First State To Decriminalise Possession Of Small Amounts Of All Drugs

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Pays $24 Million To Have Pink Diamond Implanted In His Forehead
Celebrity

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Pays $24 Million To Have Pink Diamond Implanted In His Forehead

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Gaming, 2020 Presidential Election, Capcom, Now, Resident Evil

Credits

Resident Evil/Twitter

  1. Resident Evil/Twitter

    @RE_Games

 