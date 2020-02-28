Rockstar Games Unveiled Its New Logo And Fans Think They Know What It Means Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has updated its website with some interesting new imagery, which has got gaming fans trying to piece together what is going on.

Advert

The imagery, which appears to be a new logo, appeared earlier this week, depicting a robot cradling the Rockstar ‘R’, alongside a bucket of champagne.

While the logo isn’t too out of the ordinary, it was got gaming fans speculating, given how famously secretive Rockstar is as a company.

However, Rockstar as a brand is no stranger to using cryptic images to tease game reveals.

Advert

Think back to 2016, when the company used its own logo to tease the reveal of Red Dead Redemption II. On top of that, Easter egg hunters have also been given exciting teasers for games such as Madam Nazar’s string of numbers.

Therefore, it would be fair to assume that some kind of announcement is imminent, but what’s more interesting is the slogan accompanying the imagery.

‘Killing dreams. Murdering hope. Fighting the righteous. Bullying the weak,’ it read.

Many people are taking the ‘bullying is weak’ phrase to mean that Rockstar is gearing up to announce the release of Bully 2, however not everyone is convinced.

Rockstar Games Unveiled Its New Logo And Fans Think They Know What It Means Rockstar Games

Gaming fans on Reddit are already trying to piece together what the inconspicuous logo could mean. Some have suggested the number of white lines on the left is a hint for something, although they aren’t sure what. Others think the numbers on the image could somehow be the co-ordinates for ‘some random place in Russia, or some random place at the border of Cameroon and Nigeria if you move the decimal place up by one’.

And, others have decided the brand-spanking-new picture doesn’t mean anything at all. At this point no one really knows, but it’s likely to reveal itself very soon.

Perhaps Rockstar really did just want to update its logo for once, and genuinely didn’t mean to cause this frenzied speculation among fans. Or – dare I say it – it could be a very clever marketing technique to get everyone talking about the brand because, hey, look it’s working.

Advert

Either way, you’ve got us all out here on tenterhooks waiting to find out.