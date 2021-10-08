Rockstar Release Trailer For ‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy’

Rockstar/ Alamy

The trailer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy has just been released by Rockstar Games.

An Instagram post from the developer has just announced a ‘very special anniversary for Rockstar Games’, marking 20 years since Grand Theft Auto III was originally released.

The post features a clip of the trailer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which it teases is ‘coming soon’, followed by a look at a poster for the upcoming release.

Rockstar also states that the game will be ‘coming to current generation platforms later this year’.

It describes the original Grand Theft Auto as a ‘cultural phenomenon’ alongside the ‘equally legendary’ Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, and seeks to continue ‘carving a new path for the open world genre’ in its latest release.

Following the announcement of the upcoming release and ‘in honour of the upcoming anniversary’, Rockstar revealed that ‘all three games’ would be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC.

The trilogy will feature ‘across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and the modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals’.

It urged followers to stay tuned for updates, as it is ‘excited to share more about these groundbreaking titles in the coming weeks’.

Next week and prior to the launch, all existing copies of the classic titles will be removed from digital retailers, and by the first half of 2022, the trilogy is set to be made available to IOS and Android.

Commemorative clothing will also be made available to collect at events taking place in Autumn in Grand Theft Auto Online to celebrate the 20th anniversary.

Events on GTA Online will also feature some surprises, with hints at activity around Southern San Andreas stated on the site. Rockstar also commented that it would be ‘continuing to improve and evolve’ the site to free up space for new future missions and modes.

Via its Newswire report, Rockstar states:

We’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the Grand Theft Auto fans who have supported the games over the past two decades. Your love and appreciation for these games has helped push the Grand Theft Auto series forward with every iteration.

It concluded by asking fans to stay tuned in the forthcoming weeks for exciting updates about GTA Online and the trilogy’s release.