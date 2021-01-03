Russian Company Is Selling Gold-Plated PlayStation 5 Worth Nearly $1 Million Caviar

A Russian company is selling a PlayStation 5 plated in 20 kilos of 18-karat gold.

The console finally launched around the world on November 19, after first coming to market in the US and some other markets on November 12.

Advert 10

Due to the pandemic, sales were limited to online-only, but many fans were left disappointed as it quickly sold out across various retail outlets.

Those who weren’t lucky enough to get their hands on one now have an alternative option – although there is just one of its kind.

The company behind the extravagant console is Caviar, a Russian brand that also produces gold-plated iPhones.

Advert 10

Caviar said it had created its ‘Golden Rock’ PlayStation 5, which has a jagged, rocky texture, to mimic the feel of gold ore.

The exclusive console has been assembled from eight sheets of solid gold, according to its website.

PlayStation 5 Sony

‘About 20 Kilograms of gold were used to create it. This is a real masterpiece of jewelry,’ the website says.

Advert 10

It adds:

The case of this exclusive gadget is made in the original jewelry technique, which adds volume and texture to the model. The inspiration for the designers was the unique geometry of the gold ore and the graceful, beautiful outlines of the rock. That is why the console was named Golden Rock.

Those who are curious about the cost of the console have been directed to contact the company itself. As with most luxury items, there is no listed selling price, but keen buyers can get in touch.