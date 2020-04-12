Saints Row 5 Is In Development
The official Saints Row Twitter account has confirmed the eagerly awaited – and as of yet untitled – Saints Row 5 is currently in development.
The confirmation came after fans made it clear they were more interested in a new game than a revamped one, with a remastered Saints Row 3 having previously been confirmed to be on its way.
Responding to this criticism, the Twitter account said the remaster is being handled by Sperasoft, while the new Saints Row is in development at Volition, the studio behind Saints Row IV.
As of yet, details about Saints Row 5 have been thin on the ground, but there have been some significant rumblings in recent months.
Speaking with gamesindustry.biz in November 2019, Koch Media CEO Klemens Kundratitz opened up about the game and how it will differ from Agents of Mayhem, the 2017 open-world, third-person action game from Volition that performed poorly:
Saints Row is Saints Row. The two games are similar, for sure, but they’re also completely different.
With Volition, we have the creators of all the Saints Row games as an internal studio and they’re not going to be distracted by anything else from creating our next game under this important franchise.
Saints Row is very close to our hearts, and we’ll talk about it next year. For the time being, we just wanted to get the word out that it’s coming and it’s going to be great.
As of yet, it’s unclear if and how the game development process will be impacted by the ongoing outbreak.
