Saints Row 5 Is In Development

Saints Row is Saints Row. The two games are similar, for sure, but they’re also completely different.

With Volition, we have the creators of all the Saints Row games as an internal studio and they’re not going to be distracted by anything else from creating our next game under this important franchise.

Saints Row is very close to our hearts, and we’ll talk about it next year. For the time being, we just wanted to get the word out that it’s coming and it’s going to be great.