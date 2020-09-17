scalpers are already selling PS5s for £7,000 on ebay Sony/eBay

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 opened today. However, they’ve pretty much sold out completely, with scalpers selling them online for thousands.

We were warned that stocks of the PS5 would be limited in the lead-up to release. Just last night, September 16, Sony revealed the price and release date of the upcoming console.

Soon after, they dropped the bombshell that pre-orders would open today. Amid the subsequent mania, the ectastic gamers and disappointed shoppers, there’s scalpers, looking to suck the joy out of a gaming moment with their profiteering evil.

Go take a quick look on eBay, search for PS5. Already, people are selling their pre-orders as ‘guaranteed consoles’. Some are the exact same price as the retail price, while others are far, far higher.

For reference, the standard console costs $499.99 (£449.99) and the Digital Edition with no disc slot costs $399.99 (£359.99). The definition of a scalper is ‘a person who resells shares or tickets at a large or quick profit’. Unfortunately, greed has ruined pre-orders for lots of people.

If you sort the eBay results from highest to lowest in price, you’ll find PlayStation 5s for £7,000, £3,900, £2,819, £1,599 and so on, so forth. These evoke the most anger, but even those charging an extra £100 on top of RRP are, in a word, scum. Think of the families who won’t get a new console for Christmas because somebody is selling it for an outrageous margin.

In the UK, pre-orders have already sold out at Game, Smyth’s, Amazon and Curry’s. Argos will launch its PS5 stock tomorrow, so if you haven’t had much luck today, make sure you’re quick.

Also, realistically, more consoles will be made available in the coming weeks prior to its release. Alas, the scalpers will come once again – some men just want to watch the world burn.

The PS5 will be available to buy on November 12 in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, before being available across the rest of the world on November 19.