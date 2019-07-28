School Kid Wins More Than $2M In Fortnite World Cup After Mum Threw His Xbox Out

joetidy/Twitter/Fortnite

A British teenager has won more than $2 million after coming second in the Fortnight World Cup finals.

Jaden Ashman, from Essex, will split the $2.25 million (£1.8 million) with his Dutch playing partner.

The 15-year-old, who competed under the name Wolfiez, was ‘stunned’ to have finished so high, the BBC reports.

Fortnite has 250 million users all over the world, and the event has an impressive prize pool of $30 million, making it the biggest reward ever seen at an esports event.

The 15yr old millionaire Fortnite player Jaden Ashman and his mum Lisa Dallman. He came second with his teammate on the duos and will split $2.25m! His mum says accepting him as an e-sports player has been very hard and she’s even thrown out an X-Box in past!! #FortniteWorldCup pic.twitter.com/UCUqGzUOLW — Joe Tidy (@joetidy) July 27, 2019

Jaden has been playing the online shooter game since it came out two years ago, but unlike others who made it to the final, he’s relatively unknowing the gaming world, with just a few thousand followers and fans on social media.

His mum, Lisa Dallman, says Jaden’s playing used to result in rows after his gaming affected his grades at school.

According to the BBC, she even resorted throwing his Xbox out after an argument, but now she accepts Jaden’s chosen career as a professional esports player.

Epic Games

The Fortnite finals come to an end this Sunday, where 100 players will battle on giant computer screens in the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

A whopping 40 million players attempted to qualify over 10 weeks of online competition.

The winner will take home $3 million and become the first Fortnite World Champion.

