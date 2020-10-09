Sega Teases Dreamcast Mini Sega

Few consoles were as criminally underappreciated as the Sega Dreamcast, but now the company has hinted at a chance of redemption.

When the Dreamcast was originally released in 1999 it was ahead of its time, with features that allowed players to go online as well as having considerably more power than its competitors. Despite this, the console was not a commercial success. Since its demise, many have re-evaluated the system, and it seems that Sega may be doing the same.

Sega released the Mega Drive Mini last year to considerable acclaim, and it seems that the Dreamcast will also get a similar treatment. In an interview with Famitsu (that was translated by Siliconera), Yosuke Okunari, the director behind the Genesis Mini, discussed the company’s future plans.

Okunari said:

I think for the next one, we may go with a concept close to the Mega Drive Mini. If I have to say some names, it could be an SG-1000 Mini or a Dreamcast Mini.

This news will excite many fans of the console, but it should be noted that Okunari warned that the company won’t be able to make the console quickly, and that it will be at least two years before a console like this would be released globally.

Still, this is something for Sega fans to look forward to.