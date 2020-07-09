Sims Reality Show Has Players Compete To Create The Ultimate Virtual Life
Blursh! Meshaloob! Blursh! A new reality show is pitting the world’s best Sims players against each other.
Hours upon hours of virtual living are finally being put to the test on The Sims Spark’d, a brand-new TV show which will see 12 contestants – made up of ‘familiar online personalities’ – vying to come up with the best creations inside the world of The Sims 4.
Each participant will be tasked with coming up with the best possible stories for their unwitting Sims, all in the pursuit of a hefty $100,000 cash prize.
You can check out the trailer for The Sims Spark’d below:
The four-part show will broadcast on TBS and BuzzFeed’s Multiplayer YouTube channel later this month, with episodes dropping on Fridays and Saturdays. Former American Idol star Rayvon Owen will host the series with a panel of celebrity judges, including singer Tayla Parx and longtime Sims developer Dave Miotke.
Lyndsay Pearson, General Manager of The Sims, told The Verge:
Something that has always been so special to The Sims is the community and how much our players connect with each other to celebrate, share, collaborate, and show off the things they’ve been able to make or share their stories. What we’re doing with Spark’d is a really interesting evolution of exactly that. It’s the same DNA, the same motivation.
Pearson has compared the show to the likes of Top Chef or Project Runway, with hopes it’ll reel in a new audience for The Sims 4 who may have been intimidated by the game until this point. ‘There’s a benefit to putting something that felt previously unattainable into something as accessible as a TV show,’ she said.
Pearson added:
It can feel daunting if you don’t know about a game like The Sims, and you go see these people make something amazing on YouTube.
But putting it into a format that introduces you to the people behind those creations, that introduces you to the smaller steps through challenges, and gives you insight into how they approach them, I think breaks down some of those assumptions and some of those barriers.
In order to inspire ingenuity, a number of tie-in events will be unveiled for The Sims 4 alongside the show. Pearson, who’s a self-confessed lover of reality TV, wanted the baking show effect for the game – like how many decide to get busy in the kitchen after watching The Great British Bake Off.
The contestants were cherry-picked for both their existing online presence and varying play-styles, which promise a fascinating viewer experience. ‘It isn’t just watching someone at a computer,’ Pearson said. ‘The creative process is still exposed in a way that feels really compelling.’
The Sims Spark’d will be available to watch on July 17 on TBS and BuzzFeed’s Multiplayer YouTube channel.
