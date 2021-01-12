Skyrim Creator Drops Brand New Indiana Jones Game Teaser Paramount Pictures/Bethesda Softworks

A brand-new Indiana Jones game is in the works from Bethesda Softworks, the studio behind Fallout and Elder Scrolls.

When it comes to Bethesda, the main title at the forefront of gamers minds’ is Elder Scrolls 6, wherever it may feature and whenever it may release. It’ll still be a while yet, unfortunately.

For now, the studio announced an incredible surprise. Coming from Machine Games, the studio that developed the Wolfenstein franchise, we’re getting a new Indiana Jones game – with a new story, too.

Check out the teaser trailer for the Indiana Jones game below:

A tweet from the studio read: ‘A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames. It’ll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!’

The trailer itself is rather cryptic, revealing the hero’s iconic hat and whip at the end with a familiar riff of John Williams’ score.

However, there’s no other details, no hint of what sort of gameplay to expect, no casting information, no confirmation if it’ll appear on PS5 as well as Xbox Series X (especially after Microsoft’s purchase, this is a worry). Will Harrison Ford return to voice the archaeologist? Who knows.

One thing we do know is that it’s being released under the new Lucasfilm Games banner. On its website, we’re told: ‘The game will tell a wholly original, standalone tale set at the height of the career of the famed adventurer.’

Indiana Jones Paramount Pictures

As for other games in development under Lucasfilm Games, it’s not yet certain. However, Star Wars: Battlefront 3 is reportedly in development.

The company wrote: ‘Lucasfilm’s legacy in gaming stretches back decades. And with Lucasfilm and the galaxy far, far away entering a new and unprecedented phase of creativity, so will the world of Lucasfilm Games — developed in collaboration with the finest studios across the industry.’