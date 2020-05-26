Skyrim Grandma Announces Break From YouTube Due To ‘Hurtful’ Comments

I know I shouldn’t let these things stress me out, but they do. From now on I will respond to very, very few comments. I will be deleting a lot of comments. I don’t have to be reminded and told all the time [which games to play]. I look at all the games, I’m a gamer, if I wanted to play them I would be playing them.

I don’t have to explain myself. If you want to do those things go on and play your game, and let me play my game, and if you don’t like that go watch somebody else play their game.