Skyrim Grandma Announces Break From YouTube Due To ‘Hurtful’ Comments
The gaming pensioner known online as Skyrim Grandma is taking a break from YouTube because she can’t handle people’s ‘hurtful’ comments.
Shirley Curry has more than 832,000 subscribers on her channel, where she regularly posts videos of her playing through The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.
However, some viewers feel inclined to criticise her gameplay and offer slightly condescending advice in the comment section. Due to their relentless nature, the grandma is taking a leave of absence from streaming.
You can listen to Shirley explain her break from streaming in her video below:
In a recent vlog, the 84-year-old explained that her ‘blood pressure is going insane. My stress level is way too high. And I’m going to have to take control of it. Some of the comments are stressing me out way too much.’
Shirley isn’t necessarily hellbent on thoroughly completing Skyrim – she just enjoys the playing it, relishing the role-playing freedom it gives you across its massive world. Naturally, some gamers disagree with her actions – but the constant reminders in the comments have been a source of great anxiety.
The Skyrim Grandma explained:
I know I shouldn’t let these things stress me out, but they do. From now on I will respond to very, very few comments. I will be deleting a lot of comments. I don’t have to be reminded and told all the time [which games to play]. I look at all the games, I’m a gamer, if I wanted to play them I would be playing them.
I don’t have to explain myself. If you want to do those things go on and play your game, and let me play my game, and if you don’t like that go watch somebody else play their game.
Shirley has been playing Skyrim ‘for years… and I know about the HUD, I know about the different mechanics, how to play the game, and I don’t have to be reminded and told all the time’.
She added:
I’m not enjoying recording any more at all. It’s no longer fun. I feel like I’m under a microscope all the time. I have much more fun and I play much better when I’m just playing by myself. It puts a lot of pressure on me, and any gamer when people are watching them play, especially when they nit-pick everything.
In the 12-minute video, she urges that she’s not trying to be ‘cranky, mean or hateful’, she’s just wanting to get her health under control before planning a new schedule for her channel.
After Shirley expressed sadness that she may not get the chance to play The Elder Scrolls VI by the time it hits consoles, Bethesda announced last year that she’ll be immortalised in the form of an NPC.
We can’t wait to see Shirley come back and slay some more dragons when she’s feeling up to it.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Gaming, Gaming Grandma, Shirley Curry, Skyrim, Skyrim Grandma, streaming, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, The Elder Scrolls VI, YouTube
CreditsShirley Curry/YouTube
Shirley Curry/YouTube