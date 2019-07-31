Skyrim Modder Creates ‘Immersive’ Bethesda.Net Login Mod

Bethesda

During QuakeCon, Bethesda surprised everyone with a wonderful little weekend treat by releasing the original DOOM trilogy for consoles, and iOS and Android devices. Unfortunately, what should have been a nice announcement was soon sullied by the publisher’s own hand.

You’ve probably heard by now, but it wasn’t that long until players attempting to play the classic DOOM games they’d just picked up were reporting having to create and/or log in to a Bethesda.net account before they could actually enjoy their purchase.

Bethesda

Obviously, people were not happy about the fact that games they’d enjoyed back in the 90s with zero need for an internet connection suddenly had an online barrier to entry. The backlash quickly prompted Bethesda to promise that the feature would be removed, but the internet never forgets.

As a result, one intrepid modder decided to add an “immersive” new mod to The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim that ruins your game by constantly trying (and failing) to connect to Bethesda.net. After five attempts, you’ll be booted back to the main menu.

The mod’s creator d3sim8 wrote:

In case it was unclear, this mod is a joke. Bethesda re-released DOOM/DOOM II and DOOM III in July 2019, and they required a Bethesda.net connection to play. This was despite DOOM being 26 years old, and not including an online component (in this particular version).

Some may question the point of this mod, but if you want the 2019 Bethesda experience, I say it really does add an air of authenticity. Check it out in action below.

If you have literally absolutely nothing better to do with your time today fancy downloading a mod that’s been specifically designed to stop you from playing video games, then you can do so here. Alternatively, you can talk to someone about your self destructive tendencies.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]