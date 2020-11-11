unilad
Skyrim Was Released Nine Years Ago Today

by : Mike Williams on : 11 Nov 2020 16:14
Do you remember what you were doing nine years ago today?

Chances are you don’t, but if you were one of the video gamers who eagerly anticipated the release of Bethesda Game Studio’s ground-breaking RPG The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, then you most certainly will.

On November 11, 2011, Skyrim landed in shops. Available on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC upon release, it’s since gone on to feature on a further three platforms – the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 – as well as an appearance on PlayStation VR.

Following on from the success of action-RPG hit The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, which was released in March 2005, Skyrim is set some 200 years after and follows the story of the Dragonborn, who is quested to seek out and destroy the dragon prophesied to obliterate the world, known as Alduin the World-Eater.

Despite the criticism of its melee combat systems, the game sold an incredible seven million copies in its first week, and as of November 2016 had shifted an impressive 30 million units worldwide, making it one of the biggest sellers of all time and nestled in the top 20 list.

If for some reason you’re yet to play this, you can pick up a visually-remastered Special Edition on PS4 containing all the DLC – consisting of DawnguardHearthfire, and Dragonborn – for less than £15.

The Elder Scrolls VI may still be a while off yet, and Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda for an eye-watering $7.5 billion back in September could indicate that the game could be an Xbox exclusive.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

