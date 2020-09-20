Sony Admits PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders ‘Could Have Gone Better’

Many people were upset that Sony didn’t give them enough notice when the console was about to hit the pre-order e-shelves; this wasn’t the case for previous PlayStation consoles such as the PS3 and PS4, when costumers had been given several weeks notice.

What’s more, loyal PlayStation users who’d signed up to be notified of PS5 pre-orders simply didn’t receive a notification email, leaving them even more angry when online stock quickly vanished.

Sony

With the 2020 console war firmly underway, Sony’s machine is already facing stiff competition from Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, which matches the PS5’s top-end retail price of £449, and has a significantly cheaper digital-only version alternative in the form of the Series S, retailing at £249.

The PlayStation 5 will be released from November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and November 19 in the UK and Europe.

The price of the console is £449/$499/499 euros, with the Digital edition priced at £359/$399/399 euros.

