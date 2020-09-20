Sony Admits PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders ‘Could Have Gone Better’
Sony has promised more PlayStation 5 consoles will be available to preorder shortly, and has apologised for the chaos of the pre-order process, acknowledging it ‘could have been a lot smoother’.
With limited numbers of pre-orders having gone live earlier this week, Sony has since apologised for the way the process was handled. According to PSU.com, it’s unclear who is at fault for this confusion. Sony has been widely criticised, however many retailers reportedly broke the preorder embargo, selling consoles one day earlier.
Despite the fact retailers have already started delaying and even cancelling some PlayStation 5 preorders, Sony has now said more machines will be accessible to fans in time for the launch date.
The company tweeted out a statement yesterday, September 19, in the hope of reassuring gamers that they’d be able to pre-order their new console in the coming weeks, with further details to be shared as and when.
The statement read:
Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that. Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details. And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year.
Many people were upset that Sony didn’t give them enough notice when the console was about to hit the pre-order e-shelves; this wasn’t the case for previous PlayStation consoles such as the PS3 and PS4, when costumers had been given several weeks notice.
What’s more, loyal PlayStation users who’d signed up to be notified of PS5 pre-orders simply didn’t receive a notification email, leaving them even more angry when online stock quickly vanished.
With the 2020 console war firmly underway, Sony’s machine is already facing stiff competition from Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, which matches the PS5’s top-end retail price of £449, and has a significantly cheaper digital-only version alternative in the form of the Series S, retailing at £249.
The PlayStation 5 will be released from November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and November 19 in the UK and Europe.
The price of the console is £449/$499/499 euros, with the Digital edition priced at £359/$399/399 euros.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Gaming, News, Now, PlayStation 5, PS5, Sony, video games, Xbox Series X