Sony Confirms You Can't Play PlayStation 5 Games With PS4 Controllers PlayStation

The PlayStation 5 is on the horizon. However, I have some ‘pad’ news: don’t expect to use your trusty DualShock 4 controllers for new games.

By the end of 2020, we’ll have entered the next-generation of gaming. Regretfully, there’s still no release date for the PS5 or Xbox Series X, nor have any prices been revealed.

Details about Sony’s upcoming console have been trickling out for the past few months, whether it be its power, ultra-fast load-times or the new DualSense pad, the latter of which will be the only way to play brand new PS5 games.

It was earlier revealed that most PS4 games will be made backwards-compatible for the PlayStation 5. However, if you were planning on simply using your old controller instead of forking out for a new one, prepare to say goodbye to the DualShock 4.

According to the PlayStation.Blog, ‘the DualShock 4 wireless controller and PlayStation officially licensed third-party gamepad controllers will work with supported PS4 games’.

Directly answering whether DualShock 4 controllers will work for PS5 games, the blog post added: ‘No, we believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller.’

It is pretty much par for the course when it comes to Sony. With the rare exception of PS1 to PS2, each new generation has always introduced new controllers that make the previous ones defunct. However, ‘specialty peripherals, such as officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks’ from the PS4 will still work on supported PS5 titles.

Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets, third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jack, PS Move Motion Controllers, PlayStation VR Aim Controllers and the PlayStation Camera will also be compatible with the PS5 (the latter requires a free adaptor).

The DualSense is a sizeable leap in controller innovation, introducing haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, ‘which adds a variety of powerful sensations you’ll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud’, stronger battery life, less weight, ‘subtle updates to the grip’, a new ‘Create’ button and a built-in microphone.

As for confirmed first-party exclusive titles, there’s Demon’s Souls, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon: Forbidden West, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, among a slew of other exciting games.

Again, there’s been no official release date or price at the time of writing. However, an earlier Amazon leak listed the standard model at €499 EUR (£445) and the ‘Digital Edition’ at €399 EUR (£355).