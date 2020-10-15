Sony Drops First Look At PlayStation 5 User Experience Sony/PlayStation/YouTube

Sony has revealed the PlayStation 5’s user interface for the first time.

From the twinkly, sonic start-up of the original PlayStation, to the collapsing cubes and towers of the PS2, to the wavy simplicity of the PS3 and PS4, we’ve now got a look at what we’ll be navigating on the PS5.

In an 11-minute video, the PlayStation team have given gamers a first look at the next-gen console’s user experience.

Check out a clip of the new user interface in action below:

The PS5’s menu marks a significant departure from earlier displays. Straight away in the video, the console picks up exactly where it left off from rest mode in Sackboy: A Big Adventure, unveiling the new Control Centre – only one tap of a button away, providing immediate access to everything you need without leaving the game – and the Cards system.

Of these cards, there’s up-to-date news about the title you’re playing, recent screenshots and ‘Activities’, one of the most powerful features of the new console that allows players to hop back into unfinished spots in games and other challenges with barely a blip. While it won’t apply to all games, it’s a fascinating addition.

As per Eurogamer, Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform and planning management at Sony Interactive Entertainment, explained:

Actually, to me, it’s like unlocking the hidden treasures in the game. So the PS5 UX is centred around the getting of players into the game easier and faster. And as you know, you can see they’re making their available playtime more meaningful. We really care about [this]… it’s an investment. I can play with my kids, I can play with my wife, but I want to play games. That’s a huge, huge investment, it’s a part of my life.

PlayStation 5 UI 2 PlayStation/YouTube

Nishino added, ‘With the PS5 user experience, we are reimagining the way the game works together with the hardware and network, delivering a truly next generation experience. The UX is completely centred around the player and we’re connecting players with gameplay – and a passionate community of gamers. So that’s the philosophy.’

Screenshots and videos will also be captured in 4K and be able to be shared onto external sites like Twitter.

Check out the full presentation of the new user interface below:

The PlayStation.Blog also wrote, ‘Navigating the interface, switching between games, and hopping into online matches occurs quickly, as we rebuilt the entire software stack from the console to the network to bring you a truly next-generation experience. We believe the less time you spend waiting to interact with the system, the more time you will have to spend playing games.’

The PS5 will be available to buy on November 12 in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, before releasing across the rest of the world on November 19.