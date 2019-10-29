Sony Files Trademarks For PS6, PS7, PS8, PS9 And PS10 In Japan

Sony

Sony have big plans for the future of PlayStation as it filed trademarks for PS6, PS7, PS8, PS9 and PS10 in Japan.

There’s no denying the PlayStation consoles are one of the most popular out there and the creators clearly have an ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ approach when it comes to naming their future creations.

I suppose as we already have PS1, PS2, PS3 and PS4 it would be nonsensical to change things now.

Signature Dumary/YouTube

Sony haven’t even released the highly anticipated PS5 yet but according to Gematsu that’s not stopped them from filing the trademarks for potential follow-up consoles.

Unfortunately for hardcore PlayStation fans, however, the news doesn’t mean Sony will definitely release another five consoles – rather, the move acts as security for the company to ensure the names are kept available.

The tactic is not a new one for Sony, who trademarked the PS2 and PS3 one year before their respective releases and the PS4 seven years before its eventual launch.

Their well-organised nature became even more apparent when they trademarked the PS5 in 2006 – 14 years before the console’s release.

As there’s a seven year gap between the PS4 and the PS5, which is set to arrive at the end of 2020, it’s probably going to be decades before the possibility of the PS10 is even really on the table. However, as Sony has been filing these trademarks earlier and earlier, it makes sense that they’re getting the next five consoles sorted in one swift move.

For now, however, PlayStation fans should probably focus on the Sony’s more imminent PS5 plans, as they’re the ones that seem more certain.

The company confirmed the release date for the PS5 earlier this month with a simple tweet which read: ‘PlayStation 5 launches holiday 2020’.

In a recent job listing, Sony expressed high hopes for the new console as they revealed the successful new employee would help ‘to build next generation cloud infrastructure’, and ‘will also be one of the leaders of an elite team that is super excited to launch the upcoming world’s fastest console (PS5) in 2020’.

Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), spoke about the company’s expectations for the PS5 on the Playstation.Blog, writing:

One of our goals with the next generation is to deepen the feeling of immersion when you play games, and we had the opportunity with our new controller to re-imagine how the sense of touch can add to that immersion.

There’s certainly a lot to look forward to for PlayStation fans!

