Sony Has Removed Cyberpunk 2077 From The PlayStation Store
Just one week after its highly-anticipated release, Sony has removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store.
Anyone looking to purchase the game will no longer be able to find it in the store, effective immediately, while anyone who already bought the digital version of the game from the store will be issued a full refund.
The move comes after users experienced extremely poor performance and frequent crashes on the base PlayStation 4. Earlier this week, developer CD Projekt Red issued an apology to gamers regarding their negative experiences.
In a statement released on the PlayStation website, Sony wrote:
SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.
Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.
Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed a number of times before its release as CD Projekt Red promised it was ironing out gameplay issues so it would run smoothly across all platforms.
Following its arrival on December 10, the developer admitted it ‘should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.’ It encouraged those looking to get their money back to ‘use the refund system of PSN or Xbox respectively’.
Instructions to get a refund from the PlayStation Store can be found here.
