Sony Is Already Developing Spider-Man 2 For PS5, Reports Suggest

Spider-Man 2 is already in development for PS5, according to a new report.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was one of the biggest launch games for the PlayStation 5, with millions swinging around a snowy New York and revisiting their time as Peter Parker in Spider-Man Remastered.

The original 2018 title was a smash-hit success, attracting rave reviews – with many, including myself, dubbing it the best Spider-Man game ever – and massive sales. As of November this year, it’s sold 20 million copies.

Spider-Man PS4

Over on Reddit, u/FLACO1942 assembled a thorough thread regarding details of upcoming games on PS5, many of which are still unannounced at the time of writing. The full thread is worth reading for PS5 players, with lots of exciting speculation over what the console has in store.

We know a slew of PS5 games on the horizon, such as the new Ratchet and Clank and Horizon: Forbidden West. However, if the report is accurate, Spider-Man 2 and Days Gone 2 are also in development.

The thread claims that Bryan Intihar, creative director at Insomniac Games, started work on the Spidey sequel immediately after wrapping the first title. Earlier in 2019, he tweeted, ‘Few things are more nerve-wracking than sharing your first story draft to others.’

Spider-Man PS5

The thread also alleges that Bloodborne Remastered is on the way for PS5, set for release sometime in 2021 following the success of Demon’s Souls. It’ll reportedly be developed by Bluepoint Games, who worked on the PS5 title as well as the earlier Shadow of the Colossus remake.

There’s also the long-rumoured Silent Hill reboot, still said to be in development. Reveals have been expected throughout the year, however the game still hasn’t been confirmed to actually exist by Konami or Sony.

