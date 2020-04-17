Sony Is Encouraging Players To Stay At Home By Offering Free PS4 Games

People all over the world are doing the right thing by staying home to help contain the spread of COVID–19.

We are deeply grateful to everyone practicing physical distancing and take our responsibility as a home entertainment platform seriously, so we are asking our community to continue supporting the safe choice and the need to Play At Home.

Play At Home has two components: first, providing free games to help keep the PlayStation community entertained at home; and finally, establishing a fund to help smaller independent game studios who may be experiencing financial difficulties continue building great experiences for all gamers.