Sony Is Encouraging Players To Stay At Home By Offering Free PS4 Games
You’ve heard people telling you to stay at home and save lives, but what about ‘play at home’? That’s the new mantra by Sony, which is encouraging people to do exactly that by offering free PS4 games to players.
The company is offering PlayStation users a couple of PS4 freebies to help pass the time in isolation, while also protecting the NHS and those who are working on the frontline throughout this public health crisis.
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey will be available to download for free from now, April 17, until May 5, with both games being ‘yours to keep’ once you have redeemed them.
And if you’re sitting there thinking it’s only two games, think again because Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection consists of three games: Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception — all of which have been remastered for PS4.
Basically, you’re getting four free games out of this, with Sony saying it’s doing it as a way to say thank you ‘to all who are doing their part to lessen the impact of this pandemic’, according to a statement posted to their website.
In that same statement, the President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, said:
People all over the world are doing the right thing by staying home to help contain the spread of COVID–19.
We are deeply grateful to everyone practicing physical distancing and take our responsibility as a home entertainment platform seriously, so we are asking our community to continue supporting the safe choice and the need to Play At Home.
Play At Home has two components: first, providing free games to help keep the PlayStation community entertained at home; and finally, establishing a fund to help smaller independent game studios who may be experiencing financial difficulties continue building great experiences for all gamers.
Sony said it was ‘privileged’ to be able to bring this ‘much-needed entertainment’ to its users, adding: ‘During these days of physical distancing, fans have turned to gaming for moments of respite and enjoyment. We know this is just one small step and we are thankful to be able to offer this support to our players, our communities, and our partners.’
The company warned that some game downloads might take a little longer than usual due to measures being taken to safeguard internet bandwidths in the US and Europe, but if that’s the only issue then I think I can safely say it’s worth it.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
