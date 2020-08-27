Sony Opens Registration For Invite Only PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders Sony

Ever since Sony’s next-generation gaming console was revealed more than two months ago, fans have been eagerly anticipating news of the PlayStation 5.

But up until now, we hadn’t heard anything about the possibility of pre-ordering – something that’s just this second changed with an official announcement from Sony.

playstation 5 release date and price leaked 1 Sony

Earlier today, August 27, the tech giant finally opened registration for pre-orders. However, it doesn’t apply to just anybody and will only be available to a limited group of customers.

‘There will be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order,’ a post on Sony’s website explained. ‘So we will be inviting some of our existing consumers to be one of the first to pre-order one from PlayStation.’

The post went on to explain that pre-order reservations will be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis, adding: ‘So once you get an invite via email, we encourage you to follow instructions and act fast.’

If you want to be part of the select few who will get their hands on the new console before anybody else – and why wouldn’t you?! – you can register your interest in being part of it right now.

If you’re one of the lucky few to be selected, Sony will contact you via email with instructions and details. Just make sure you keep your notifications on or you might miss your chance.

Admittedly this is one of the few solid details we’ve been given about the new PlayStation, with information previously only having trickled in with a few leaks here and there.

Gamers are hoping that the next Sony reveal will include the final PS5 price, with the company having so far failed to confirm the cost of the new console.

PlayStation.Blog

However, some prices have been leaked online, with these leaks suggesting a PS5 Blu-Ray Console will set you back £449 while the ‘Digital Edition’ will cost the slightly cheaper £349. A DualSense controller is expected to cost £54.99, while a charging station will set you back £24.99.

These prices, if true, will likely come as a pleasant surprise for some, who had speculated in recent weeks that the new console would be more expensive.

This is because the PS5 console is set to be a beast; not only is its custom SSD drive set to pack 825GB, running at 5.5GB per second in raw mode or 8-9GB per second in compressed, but the console will load games 100 times faster than the PS4.

You can register your interest in being part of the pre-order selection here.