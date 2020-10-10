Sony Reveals The 10 PS4 Games You Can't Play On PS5 Sony/Pexels

With the PlayStation 5 coming soon, Sony has revealed which PS4 games won’t be playable on the new console.

Backwards compatibility has never been Sony’s strongest suit. Sure, the PS2 played PS1 games, and yes, a particularly chunky PS3 model could play titles from the previous generations. However, overall, it’s never been their focus.

Advert

While Microsoft’s Xbox Series X will allow gamers to pop in Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox discs, the PS5 will play more than 99% of the PS4’s vast library. Ahead of the console’s release, we now know exactly how many and which games will be off the table.

PS5 PlayStation.Blog

It’s a small list of 10 games, with PlayStation’s website explaining: ‘PS4 games that are not playable on the PS5 console will be marked with Playable on: PS4 only.’

These are the games you won’t be able to play on the PS5: DWVR, Afro Samurai 2: Revenge of Kuma Volume One, TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2, Just Deal With It!, Shadow Complex Remastered, Robinson: The Journey, We Sing, Hitman Go: Definitive Edition and Shadwen Joe’s Diner.

Advert

The page also notes that the list is ‘subject to change and excludes demos, media, and non-game applications’.

Hitman Go Square Enix

As for PS4 games that are backwards compatible, it’ll be as simple as popping in the disc or downloading the title from your library. For some games, such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll also get a free upgrade to next-gen if you have a copy from an earlier generation.

PlayStation’s website adds: ‘Select PS4 games will benefit from the PS5 console’s Game Boost, which may make PS4 games run with a higher or smoother frame rate.’ It’s not revealed exactly which titles will benefit from this at the time of writing.

Advert

Spider-Man Miles Morales Insomniac Games

However, it also gives the following caveat: ‘Although many PS4 games are playable on PS5 consoles, some functionalities that were available on the PS4 console may not be available on PS5 consoles. In addition, some PS4 games may exhibit errors or unexpected behavior when played on PS5 consoles.’

PS5 players are urged to try out their PS4 games on the new console before trying to purchase add-ons, just to make sure they’re happy with the ‘play experience’.

playstation 5 release date and price leaked 1 PlayStation.Blog

Advert

As for games from past eras, PlayStation Now’s streaming service has remained rather absent from the PS5’s marketing. However, games purchased through the PlayStation Store should still be playable on the PS5.

The PS5 will be available to buy on November 12 in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, before releasing across the rest of the world on November 19.