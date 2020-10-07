Sony's PlayStation 5 Teardown Video Reveals Removable Sides And Storage Expansion PlayStation/YouTube

Many gamers are excited for the release of the PlayStation 5, and today they managed to get a look at what is inside the next-generation console.

The PlayStation 5 is one of the most anticipated consoles of the year, and a teardown video has now been released that showcases its hardware. The video went on to note that the impressive CPU in the console that has eight cores as well as 16 threads that are sure to get fans excited when it comes to multi-tasking, but perhaps the biggest news was its removable sides.

Advert

After warning viewers not to take the console apart at home, the video began by showcasing the USB Type A and Type C ports as well as the HDMI socket. Shortly afterwards, it was revealed that the white panels on the console can actually be removed with a simple slide. This news is already generating excitement as fans are hoping they can customise this part of the console and make it more aesthetically pleasing.

Worries about storage were also addressed in the video. In recent weeks there have been concerns about storage on all next-generation consoles, with many noting that the operating systems on both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 were large in comparison to the in-built memory. Fortunately, players will be able to expand the storage by using the M.2 slot, which is visible when the side panel is removed. Those who need extra storage will simply need to insert a PCIe 4.0 compatible drive into the slot to give themselves more space.

The video also illustrated how the system will regulate its heat with a liquid metal cooling mechanism, an improved heat sink and an air fan with a 120mm diameter. It seems that the console is a large improvement in terms of its specifications, and as a result, factors such as design and cooling have had to change.

Advert

PlayStation 5 taken apart PlayStation/YouTube

While there wasn’t too much new information about the specifications of the console, many are just happy to see how it has been put together. The detailed technology also helps to justify the size of the PlayStation 5 and fans seem eager to experience the system.

With that said, when players get the console, they should probably not try to take the system apart themselves.