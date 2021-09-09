Spider-Man 2 Revealed For PS5 With Venom As The Villain

PlayStation Studios

Spider-Man 2 has been revealed… and your two friendly neighbourhood webslingers will be going up against Venom.

Back in 2018, Insomniac Games dropped the best Spider-Man game of all time. Letting fans swing through an incredibly vivid New York, with impressive fighting mechanics, voice acting and one of the best video game stories for the character yet, it became an instant favourite on the console.

It’s since been remastered on next-gen with beefy upgrades like ray-tracing and 60fps gameplay, not to mention another instalment with Spider-Man: Miles Morales. In the second chapter, we’ll see both heroes team up to fight a common threat: Venom.

Check out the teaser for Spider-Man 2 below:

‘While pushing the capabilities of the console will be very exciting, we’re equally pumped to craft all-new stories for Peter and Miles in this sequel. Just as in our previous Spider-Man games, we not only want to tell a great Super Hero story, but also deliver a compelling human story, one full of heart and humour that dives deep into the people behind the mask,’ the PlayStation Blog reads.

While there’s few details to chew on, as the teaser is ‘merely just a glimpse at what’s in store in terms of the new abilities our heroes will acquire, suits they will wear (more on that some other time), and the villains that will try to hunt them down’, we know we’ll be fighting Venom – voiced by none other than Candyman and Final Destination‘s Tony Todd.

Insomniac is also developing a Wolverine game exclusively for PS5. ‘Even though Marvel’s Wolverine is very early in development, from what I’ve seen of its emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay (see what I did there?), the team is already creating something truly special,’ the blog adds.

Spider-Man 2 will arrive on PS5 in 2023.

