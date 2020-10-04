Spider-Man Game Director Receives Death Threats After Changing Peter Parker’s Face
Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s creative director has been receiving death threats after changing Peter Parker’s face for PlayStation 5.
Earlier last week, new footage was revealed of Spider-Man‘s PS5 remaster, available with the upcoming Miles Morales title. It looks gorgeous, with ‘ray-traced reflections, ambient shadows’ and incredible 60fps gameplay as you swing around New York City.
However, excitement for the next-generation version of the acclaimed game – voted PS4’s best offering in a recent poll – has been overshadowed somewhat by Peter’s new face. It isn’t just a little bit different, it’s an entirely different actor. Unfortunately, gamers have taken their anger too far.
Take a look at what’s rustling their jimmies below:
Bryan Intihar, creative director at Insomniac Games, took to Twitter to urge that such aggression over a game ‘isn’t cool’.
He wrote: ‘To our Spidey fans: I totally appreciate your passion, but sending me threatening notes that you will ‘HUNT YOU DOWN AND WE WILL FIND YOU! YOU FIX THIS NOW!’ isn’t cool. With what’s happening in today’s world, let’s be a force for good and be respectful of each other. Thank you.’
In an earlier note, Intihar explained that Insomniac’s team understood fans’ reaction, adding that they even took a while to get used to Peter’s new look. However, as they ‘discussed the franchise’s future and moving to PS5’, they realised they needed a ‘better facial match for actor Yuri Lowenthal – who we all love as Peter’.
He added:
We care as much about this character as your attachment to him, so please know we didn’t make this decision/change lightly. As we did throughout the development of Marvel’s Spider-Man, we’ll continue to read your comments, listen, and always be looking for ways to improve every facet of the game.
At the same time, I hope you can trust us that this decision is what we feel is best for the future of the franchise and our upcoming goals for this beloved Marvel character.
The original game’s face model was provided by John Bubniak, who wrote on Twitter shortly after the announcement: ‘You will all forever be in my heart.’
He’s been replaced by Ben Jordan, who has an eerie resemblance to the MCU’s Tom Holland. However, similarly to the anger directed at the studio, he’s been receiving a lot of hate from fans loyal to Bubniak. ‘You’re definitely not my PS4 Spider-Man,’ one user wrote, despite having only seen around two minutes of footage.
Spider-Man: Remastered will be included as part of Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition at the PS5’s launch. You can get your hands on the next-gen console on November 12 in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, before hitting the rest of the world on November 19.
