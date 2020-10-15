Spider-Man: Miles Morales Lets You Fight Crime With Your Cat

Game Informer/YouTube

Every superhero needs a good sidekick, and in the new Spider-Man: Miles Morales game that sidekick is a cat.

Gamers will get to return to the Marvel universe when the game arrives in November, in a continuation of the 2018 release that sees Miles become a hero in his own right.

The teenager has big shoes to fill as he follows in the footsteps of Peter Parker, but an exclusive clip of the upcoming game shows he doesn’t have to do it alone.

Check out the clip below:

The gameplay shows Miles returning a cat, also dubbed Spider-Man, to his beloved owner before later revealing that the feline is ready to join the superhero on some of his adventures.

It doesn’t look like ‘Spider-Cat’ will be able to shoot webs from his paws, but he is able to surprise the bad guys by launching himself out of Miles’ backpack while wearing a red, web-patterned mask of his own.

The new game, which is available to pre-order now, sees Miles searching for a sense of belonging in his new New York neighbourhood.

His personal and superhero lives meet when a battle for control breaks out between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army, so the teenager must learn to master the powers that set him apart from his predecessor, including bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage.

As well as bringing the crime-fighting cat into the action, Spider-Man: Miles Morales will see the teenager enjoy two new suits, including one that incorporates headphones, allowing Miles to listen to some epic tracks while taking down bad guys.

With his new look and his furry partner in crime, the hero is sure to be unstoppable.