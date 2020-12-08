'Spyro The Dragon 4' Is Coming, According To Crash Bandicoot Developer Activision

Spyro The Dragon 4 is reportedly in the works, according to the developer of Crash Bandicoot.

Pictures believed to be teasing the game were shared on Twitter yesterday, December 7, where Spyro could be seen underneath a group of flying cars.

Advert 10

Sharing the pictures from the It’s About Time artbook was Twitter account @SpyroUniverse, which wrote, ‘The first official hint for “Spyro 4” is here! The #Crash4: It’s About Time Art Book has a quote which confirms the hint.’

Next to the drawings is a quote from Crash 4 concept artist Brun Croes, which reads, ‘It was fun to combine Diego’s Diner with the futuristic element, to have those cars flying with the city down below… and a little hint to Spyro’.

Fans of the popular game believe the hint to Spyro is in reference to Spyro The Dragon 4 being developer Toys for Bob’s next project.

Advert 10

However, one sceptical Twitter-user said, ‘I’m don’t think they have rumors for new Spyro game maybe enter the dragonfly or hero’s tail not sure.’

Responding to this, someone else said, ‘I mean, a new Spyro game is very likely coming next year and here’s why: 1. Reliable insider who leaked many Activision’s games in the past (for example COD:Warzone, COD:MW2R, THPS Remakes and Crash 4) – TheGamingRevolution said that a new Spyro game is in the works and should be release in 2021 [sic]’.

Advert 10

Another person wrote, ‘It’s gonna be really nice to see our lovely purple dragon get his new game which will likely come next year. I love this timeline cycle we live in that Activision has going with VV, TFB, Beenox and King’.

Hopefully Activision itself will confirm any news on Spyro The Dragon 4 soon.