Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 3 Rumored To Be In Development LucasArts

Rumours circulating the gaming world suggest Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 3 is in development at EA.

The original Force Unleashed game arrived in 2008 and went on to become a bestseller in the US and Australia, with more than one million copies sold within the first month of its release.

A sequel arrived in 2010, but for the past decade all has been quiet on the Force Unleashed front.

Star Wars Force Unleashed LucasArts

Questions about a new arrival started after insider Daniel Richtman, who is known for his Disney-based predictions, said on Patreon that a third game was potentially on the cards, We Got This Covered reports.

Unfortunately Richtman declined to expand upon his news, leaving details such as platforms, a release window and what studio is behind the project open to speculation. Even more frustratingly, EA is known to keep quiet when it comes to rumours, reports and leaks, so it’s unlikely to be much help with confirming or denying the rumour.

A third Force Unleashed game was initially in the works following the release of the sequel, but it was scrapped when Disney acquired LucasFilm in 2012. The second game did end in a way that would allow for a follow-up though, so options for a new game are there should creators decide to go ahead with it.

However, some gaming fans have pointed out that it would be odd for EA to pursue a third Force Unleashed game when the 2019 release Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was such a success, especially since the game was described as the ‘first title in an entirely new franchise.’

With so little information to go off, it looks like Star Wars fans will have to be patient when it comes to seeing what happens with this rumour!

