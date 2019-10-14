Store Chain Opens Pre-Orders On PS5 For Eager Gamers

Sony/PeakPX

Sony have literally just confirmed the PS5 will be with us next year – but that isn’t stopping keen gamers from getting the pre-orders in.

A Belgian gaming chain, Game Mania, has opened pre-orders for the next major PlayStation console. For just a €50 (£43) deposit, you can secure your very own next generation console.

However, for the rest of the world, you’ll need to travel to get the privilege: the pre-order is in-store only.

The outlet doesn’t have any stores in the UK, so if you’re really desperate and anxious to secure a console, a flight will be in order.

The PlayStation 4 came out back in 2013. It’s still a fantastic console (especially if you upgrade to the PS4 Pro, which is 4K-ready), but you know what they say: you can’t halt progress.

The next generation of Sony gaming will arrive in stores by ‘holiday 2020’ – so, probably shortly before Christmas.

It was officially announced on October 8, with Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) saying further details should be expected in the coming months.

Writing on the PlayStation.Blog, Ryan wrote:

Today I’m proud to share that our next-generation console will be called PlayStation 5, and we’ll be launching in time for Holiday 2020. These updates may not be a huge surprise, but we wanted to confirm them for our PlayStation fans, as we start to reveal additional details about our vision for the next generation. One of our goals with the next generation is to deepen the feeling of immersion when you play games, and we had the opportunity with our new controller to re-imagine how the sense of touch can add to that immersion.

The PS5 is an exciting prospect, but there’s still plenty of absolutely massive games still to come on the PS4, such as Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part II, and Ghost of Tsushima.

For those concerned about the cost, it’s likely the new console will cost somewhere in the region of £500 – not terrible considering how powerful the technology will be.

We don’t know much so far, but the PS5 is said to be more powerful than any Sony console we’ve ever seen, boasting 8K, ray tracing, and a solid-state drive (SSD).

Back when the launch date was announced, Ryan wrote about the new innovations on-the-way for the PS5’s controller (presumably, the Dualshock Five).

Ryan added:

First, we’re adopting haptic feedback to replace the ‘rumble’ technology found in controllers since the fifth generation of consoles. With haptics, you truly feel a broader range of feedback, so crashing into a wall in a race car feels much different than making a tackle on the football field.

You can even get a sense for a variety of textures when running through fields of grass or plodding through mud. The second innovation is something we call adaptive triggers, which have been incorporated into the trigger buttons (L2/R2).

The gaming experience is set to become more immersive with the PS5’s new tech, where you’ll be able to ‘feel the tactile sensation of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain’.

Ryan added: ‘I’d like to thank all PlayStation fans for continuing the journey with us, as we embark on the future of games.’

