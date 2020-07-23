Stunning New Halo Infinite Gameplay Revealed On Next-Gen Xbox

Halo Infinite Xbox Game Studios

The first gameplay and campaign reveal for Halo: Infinite on Xbox Series X is here.

The upcoming title in the long-running Microsoft first-person shooter franchise has been heavily anticipated, particularly as the next generation of gaming sits on the horizon.

As part of today’s Xbox Games Showcase, we’ve finally been given a peak at the next chapter of Master Chief’s story.

Check out the gameplay demo for Halo: Infinite below:

The fourteenth game in the series will present Master Chief’s ‘greatest adventure yet to save humanity’. As the third chapter of the ‘Reclaimer Saga’ following Halo 5: Guardians, the iconic hero ‘returns when humanity’s fate hangs in the balance to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced – the Banished’.

Co-developed between 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs, the former of which has been working on the franchise since Halo 4, developer Chris Lee previously said it’s ‘the most ambitious campaign we’ve ever created’.

Halo Infinite Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft has described the game as being more ‘open world’ than past titles, with players given far more options to explore the ring while testing out the new gameplay mechanics, such as a grappling hook.

Fittingly for the next generation console, the game’s campaign runs at 60 frames-per-second, and the ring is ‘several times larger than the last two Halo games combined’.

Halo: Infinite will be released for Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows later this year.