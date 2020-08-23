Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Game Gets First Trailer

Suicide Squad Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Target locked: Rocksteady Studios has unveiled Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in its first trailer.

It’s been five years since Batman’s Arkham trilogy – Asylum, City and Knight – came to an end, a huge chapter in the world of superhero gaming. Its influence on third-person brawling is undeniable – just look at Marvel’s Spider-Man and the traces of Arkham are evident.

Rocksteady Studios remained quiet ever since, with constant, evolving rumours about their next project. At one point, many suspected the British studio to be working on a Superman game. Well, people were sort of right: the Man of Steel will feature, but as an enemy.

Check out the trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League below:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will see players take control of the titular squad of bad guys, the task force of the most dangerous people in the planet, in a bid to take down the Justice League.

Rocksteady’s Arkham series is critically acclaimed, with no game – barring WB Games Montreal’s Arkham Origins – falling under 85 on Metacritic.

The game’s reveal comes hot on the heels of Gotham Knights, the latest entry from WB Games Montreal, which will see players take on the Court of Owls under the mantle of Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood and Batwoman following the death of Batman.

Both upcoming titles were announced during DC Fandome today, August 22, a 24-hour event set to showcase new footage from The Batman, The Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – it’s been dubbed the ‘largest gathering of talent, announcements and content reveals in the history of DC’.

Rocksteady is currently embroiled in controversy, with the studio accused of inaction over complaints of sexual harassment. Back in 2018, 10 of the company’s 16 female staff at the time signed a letter outlining several grievances – however, in the years since, there’s reportedly only been one training seminar, as per The Guardian.

Kim MacAskill, former senior script writer at the studio, wrote the letter and has since asked to be removed from the Suicide Squad game’s credits.

She said: ‘I do not want to be associated with your game, I do not want to be associated with your company, my entire memory of being in your company as one of your only senior females is trying to protect the women in your company while you allowed them to be continually assaulted, abused, and harassed.’

Rocksteady has since responded, noting in a statement: ‘Over the subsequent two years we have carefully listened to and learned from our employees, working to ensure every person on the team feels supported. In 2020 we are more passionate than ever to continue to develop our inclusive culture, and we are determined to stand up for all of our staff.’

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set for release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2022.