Super Mario 64 Coming To Nintendo Switch

Nintendo

Super Mario 64 is finally coming to Nintendo Switch.

The classic Nintendo 64 game will be coming to the handheld console alongside Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario Galaxy, and Super Mario 3D World.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars will include optimised versions of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy in one package.

Check out the trailer for Super Mario 3D All-Stars below:

The game comes as part of Nintendo’s celebrations for the 35th birthday of its iconic mascot. While a limited number of physical copies will be available, the digital version will only be sold on the Switch eShop until the end of March 2021, the company said in a press release.

Super Mario 64 Nintendo

As for what you can expect when you pick up the collection, Nintendo explained:

In addition to having higher resolutions than their original versions, the games have been optimized for a smooth gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. Super Mario 3D All-Stars also includes an in-game music-player mode to play the music and songs from all three games. Players can also listen to music on their Nintendo Switch systems when the screen is off.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, originally launched on the Wii U, will also be re-released on the Switch with an enhanced version on February 12, 2021.

Super Mario 3d All-Starsa Nintendo

Nintendo has also resurrected classic NES game Super Mario All-Stars for new release, which includes Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Super Mario Bros. 2 and Super Mario Bros. 3 with enhanced 16-bit graphics. It’s available via Nintendo Switch Online today.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be available to buy for Nintendo Switch on September 18.

