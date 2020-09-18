Super Mario 64 Now Available On Nintendo Switch Nintendo

After a week full of announcements from Nintendo, its long-awaited Super Mario 3D All-Stars bundle has dropped today, September 18.

The All-Stars bundle is now available on Nintendo Switch, and includes optimised versions of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy.

The bundle comes as part of Nintendo’s celebrations for the 35th birthday of Mario’s debut; Sunday, September 13 marked the special day.

Check out the trailer here:

Nintendo said of its new All-Star bundle:

In addition to having higher resolutions than their original versions, the games have been optimized for a smooth gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. Super Mario 3D All-Stars also includes an in-game music-player mode to play the music and songs from all three games. Players can also listen to music on their Nintendo Switch systems when the screen is off.

The download size of the bundle is 5013.00 MB and will set you back £49.99. Both the digital and physical versions will be available to purchase until March 31, 2021.

Nintendo has assured Mario fans they will still be able to play the games past its sell-by date, and that it can be re-downloaded from Nintendo eShop if this software has been archived or deleted.

While the Nintendo Switch continues to fly off shelves, Nintendo has sadly said goodbye to its older sibling, the trusty Nintendo DS.

The news was quietly announced on Nintendo’s websites, with the UK site displaying a message that read, ‘The manufacturing of the Nintendo 3DS family of systems has ended.’